Goodbye Volcano High might not look like a graphically-intensive game, but its visual effects and art do put a strain on older hardware, which developer KO_OP is glad is not the case with the PlayStation 5.

Speaking to the Official PlayStation Magazine (via GamesRadar), Creative Director Saleem Dabbous revealed that the PS5’s hardware allows developers to focus on making “the best possible art” rather than worrying about memory constraints. Although Goodbye Volcano High is headed to the PS4, Dabbous hinted that it will require “a lot of work that will have to be done to make the game run the way we want it to.”

Dabbous added:

We’re doing a lot of visual lighting effects and things that are running in real time that, if we pull it off right, the player should never even notice is happening. We also [want to] be able to pan or zoom or do some camera movements, which means our resolutions and our textures have to be at a ginormous size for that to all look perfect at 4K. And so what’s really nice about doing that work on the PS5 is that we’re really not super-worried about technical constraints on memory and resolution size and things like that, so that lets us really focus on making the best possible art.

Dabbous also praised the DualSense controller. He said that its haptic feedback has proven to be really valuable and its adaptive triggers are “an exciting tool” for game designers.

Goodbye Volcano High will release in 2021.