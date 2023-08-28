PS5 PS4 New Games August 28 2023

PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 28, 2023

By Rebecca Smith

The final few days of August and the first days of September bring a new batch of games to the store. There are no showstopper AAA releases during the week beginning August 28, 2023, but the new PS5 and PS4 games include Crossfire: Sierra Squad, Sea of Stars, and Trine 5.

All PS5 and PS4 August 28 to September 3 game release dates

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 28 and September 3, 2023.

PS5 Games

  • Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)
  • Crossfire: Sierra Squad (August 29)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)
  • Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles (August 29)
  • The Making of Karateka (August 29)
  • Sea of Stars (August 29)
  • Under The Waves (August 29)
  • The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)
  • Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)
  • The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)
  • How 2 Escape (August 31)
  • Sokomage (August 31)
  • Somerville (August 31)
  • Tenebris Pictura (August 31)
  • Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)
  • War Hospital (August 31)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)
  • Dreamers (September 1)
  • Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)
  • Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)

PS4 Games

  • Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)
  • The Making of Karateka (August 29)
  • Sea of Stars (August 29)
  • Under The Waves (August 29)
  • The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)
  • Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)
  • The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)
  • How 2 Escape (August 31)
  • Sokomage (August 31)
  • Somerville (August 31)
  • Tenebris Pictura (August 31)
  • Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)
  • Dreamers (September 1)
  • Escape First: Alchemist (September 1)
  • Flupp The Fish (September 1)
  • Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)
  • Perry Pig Jump (September 1)
  • Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)

There are 20 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 20 new game releases. The biggest of those is PSVR 2 shooter Crossfire: Sierra Squad, acclaimed turn-based RPG Sea of Stars, and the latest in the Trine franchise.

Buy a $25 PlayStation Store Card

Meanwhile, Somerville finally makes its way to PlayStation consoles and there’s the Jet Set Radio-inspired Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Rebecca is a News Writer for PSLS. After spending over 25 years gaming, she's accumulated quite a collection. Just don't ask her about the size of that backlog.

Share article

TRENDING

Related