PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 28, 2023

The final few days of August and the first days of September bring a new batch of games to the store. There are no showstopper AAA releases during the week beginning August 28, 2023, but the new PS5 and PS4 games include Crossfire: Sierra Squad, Sea of Stars, and Trine 5.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 28 and September 3, 2023.

PS5 Games

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (August 29)

Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles (August 29)

The Making of Karateka (August 29)

Sea of Stars (August 29)

Under The Waves (August 29)

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)

The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)

How 2 Escape (August 31)

Sokomage (August 31)

Somerville (August 31)

Tenebris Pictura (August 31)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)

War Hospital (August 31)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)

Dreamers (September 1)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)

PS4 Games

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)

Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)

The Making of Karateka (August 29)

Sea of Stars (August 29)

Under The Waves (August 29)

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)

The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)

How 2 Escape (August 31)

Sokomage (August 31)

Somerville (August 31)

Tenebris Pictura (August 31)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)

Dreamers (September 1)

Escape First: Alchemist (September 1)

Flupp The Fish (September 1)

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)

Perry Pig Jump (September 1)

Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)

There are 20 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 20 new game releases. The biggest of those is PSVR 2 shooter Crossfire: Sierra Squad, acclaimed turn-based RPG Sea of Stars, and the latest in the Trine franchise.

Meanwhile, Somerville finally makes its way to PlayStation consoles and there’s the Jet Set Radio-inspired Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.