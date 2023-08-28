PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 28, 2023

The final few days of August and the first days of September bring a new batch of games to the store. There are no showstopper AAA releases during the week beginning August 28, 2023, but the new PS5 and PS4 games include Crossfire: Sierra Squad, Sea of Stars, and Trine 5.
All PS5 and PS4 August 28 to September 3 game release dates
Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 28 and September 3, 2023.
PS5 Games
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad (August 29)
- Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles (August 29)
- The Making of Karateka (August 29)
- Sea of Stars (August 29)
- Under The Waves (August 29)
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)
- The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)
- How 2 Escape (August 31)
- Sokomage (August 31)
- Somerville (August 31)
- Tenebris Pictura (August 31)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)
- War Hospital (August 31)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)
- Dreamers (September 1)
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)
- Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)
PS4 Games
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (August 29)
- Goodbye Volcano High (August 29)
- The Making of Karateka (August 29)
- Sea of Stars (August 29)
- Under The Waves (August 29)
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (August 30)
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (August 30)
- The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION (August 31)
- How 2 Escape (August 31)
- Sokomage (August 31)
- Somerville (August 31)
- Tenebris Pictura (August 31)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (August 31)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (September 1)
- Dreamers (September 1)
- Escape First: Alchemist (September 1)
- Flupp The Fish (September 1)
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (September 1)
- Perry Pig Jump (September 1)
- Mr. Hibbl: The Lost Levels (September 2)
There are 20 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly different list of 20 new game releases. The biggest of those is PSVR 2 shooter Crossfire: Sierra Squad, acclaimed turn-based RPG Sea of Stars, and the latest in the Trine franchise.
Meanwhile, Somerville finally makes its way to PlayStation consoles and there’s the Jet Set Radio-inspired Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.