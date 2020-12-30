“Action” is a pretty loose term that can widely apply across a lot of other genres. There’s action in some adventures. There’s action in RPGs. There’s even some action in narrative-based games. While we’re still considering merging this category in the future to further whittle down the wealth of categories there are (let us know your feedback on this, Action/Adventure is one possibility), we felt like there were enough action games this year that deserved recognition on their own as great action experiences. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Action Game in 2020.

Best Action Game 2020 Winner

Maneater

Read our review.

A lot of games had action in them this year, but one felt like it was most filled with brutal animalistic action, literally letting you step into the fins of a shark in a unique new game experience. Maneater got the swimming just right, and the feeling of chowing down on prey and leaping onto land to devour a few human snacks was thrilling. Thrashing around while taking down a boat and avenging shark-kind against the brutal hunters highlighted the serene moments, flowing through the depths while you seek to grow and take on the most dangerous of them all. We loved this unique concept of a game, and it’s actually coming to PS Plus as a free PS5 game next month if you haven’t yet tried it out yourself.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

In yet another category, our readers’ love of Ghost of Tsushima is shining through. You loved the action this game brought to the forefront with its unique take on deadly samurai battles. While it mimics many of the same techniques of other action games and battle systems, Sucker Punch uniquely respected the blade and its deadly precision in high-tension encounters that could easily and quickly end. This wasn’t a hack and slash experience, but a test of patience and precision.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.