According to a Digitimes report, the PlayStation 5 shipped 3.4 million units within the first four weeks – a new record for a PlayStation console. The report, which is behind a paywall, was shared by Dr Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based consultancy, Kantan Games Inc.

Apparently, PS5’s production is set to reach 16.8 – 18 million units in 2021. Digitimes’ “industry sources” claim Sony has ramped up production with the help of suppliers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It is further claimed that AMD has also increased its production capacity to help ramp up CPU supply for the console. Sony is reportedly reserving more units for the Asian region starting January.

Digitimes reports Sony shipped 3.4 mn PS5 in its first 4 weeks, highest ever for a PS. They also say 2021 will see 16.8-18mn PS5 shipped after a supply stream ramp-up, with more units reserved for Asia from January. Paywall: https://t.co/VzhPAAUMsW (Yes, I am subscribed) — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) December 29, 2020

Dr Toto asked his readers to take the report with a grain of salt. “Digitimes is not Bloomberg, if you catch my drift,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Nevertheless, we know that the PS5 has set sales records for Sony. The console is in high demand but extremely difficult to get a hold of, thanks to scalpers using bots to usurp supply. A number of retailers have said that they have run out of supply until the new year, and hope to put up more PS5s for sale sometime in January.

[Source: Gematsu]