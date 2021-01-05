We’ve all heard the phrase “new year, new you”. Well, Red Dead Online is taking it literally. In their latest event, players will get a reward for a free Honor Reset, meaning players can get rid of their good or bad reputation and start over afresh. There are also discounts on changing a character’s appearance.

Honor Resets usually cost three gold bars at Old Man Jones, so it’s quite a reduction in price. The reset will send your honor back to neutral status, meaning you can turn bad or good again as you see fit. To really seal the deal, Rockstar is also offering a 50% reduction on the cost of changing a character’s appearance, while all barbers are giving free haircuts until January 11.

Those who just want to get on with the job of being an outlaw can get triple XP for taking on any Free Roam mission or A Land of Opportunities mission. Naturalist and Collector specialist roles will be rewarded this week too. Harriet Davenport is paying out 50% more RDO$ for all Naturalist Sample Sales. Meanwhile, Madam Nazar is paying out 30% more RDO$ for complete Collector’s Set Sales.

There’s the usual list of discounts too:

30% off all Revolvers

60% off all Ammo

50% off all Food, Liquors and Tonics including Harriet’s Tonics

30% off Stable Stalls, Horse Tonics and Horse Food

40% off Horse equipment – Saddles, Saddlebags, Stirrups, Blankets, Horns

30% off all Legendary Ram Garment Sets in Gus’ Store

To make sure you see in the new year in style, all local saloons are offering free drinks until the event ends on January 11. Swap stories over a beer or just drown your sorrows, whichever you’d prefer.

Finally, those who tie their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will get a series of rewards. These include a free Bounty Hunter License and the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery. If you link the two together before January 18, you’ll also get a free Ability Card Upgrade and 50% off a Weapon Pamphlet at the Fence.

[Source: Rockstar Games Newswire]