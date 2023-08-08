Red Dead Redemption PS4 Announcement Results in Backlash

Yesterday’s announcement of Red Dead Redemption PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports have not gone down well with fans, to say the least. After years of rumors that Rockstar Games planned to release a native current-gen port of its 2010 game, fans were disappointed by what was finally unveiled.

Red Dead Redemption PS4 announcement contradicts Take-Two’s past statements

RDR’s upcoming release happens to be a straight port rather than a remaster or an upgrade, and it’s native to the PS4, for some bizarre reason. To add insult to injury the game will cost $50. Granted that fans have been asking for RDR to become available on PlayStation again since there’s no backwards compatibility with the PS3, they weren’t expecting to get a pricey port for a decade-old system.

Needless to say, Rockstar’s announcement tweet and the game’s subreddit are chock-full of criticisms.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, previously dismissed the idea of ports. According to Zelnick, Take-Two has a different approach than its competitors. Not quite.

After the disastrous GTA Trilogy, RDR’s announcement certainly took many by surprise. Some felt sorry for Double Eleven — the studio tasked with the port — who has been caught in the crossfire.