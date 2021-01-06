A PlayStation Plus subscription will usually run you $60 for a year, but occasionally some great deals allow you to snatch up a subscription for a significantly lower price. Thanks to their current promotion, you can get two years of PS Plus at Eneba for only $58 by entering the code 2021PLUS at checkout. You must have two years in your cart for the promotional code to work. That’s two years for less tan the usual price of one.

If you aren’t looking to stack up two years of the service, you can also get a single year for $30 by entering the code JANDEALS. Though even without any promotion codes at all, Eneba currently has one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just $31.39, a significant discount over the usual $60 price point you’d spend otherwise.

Purchases of PlayStation Plus subscriptions through Eneba are digital codes that get delivered to your email shortly after purchase. You can enter this code into the PlayStation Store, either on your PlayStation console or via the web store, to redeem the PS Plus subscription. For existing subscribers, this will add the service time to your existing subscription, extending the expiration date. For new subscribers, this will give you a subscription to PlayStation Plus for one (or two) year(s) from the date that you enter the code into the PSN.

It should also be noted that the PS Plus subscription codes are NA codes, so you will need an NA PSN to redeem them.

The new PlayStation Plus free games for January 2021 just went live this week, giving you Shadow of the Tomb Raider and GreedFall for PS4, and Maneater on PS5. A year’s subscription will net you new free games every month, as well as tons of deals and additional promotions throughout the year. If you have a PS5, it will also give you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a library of standout PS4 games that you can play on your next-gen console.

[Via: The Verge]