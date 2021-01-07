SNK and Deep Silver have released The King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 4 in Europe and Japan. A North American release will follow on January 20th.

The game is available digitally via the PlayStation Store. While Europe and Japan are set to receive physical copies of the Ultimate Edition in Spring and on March 11th, respectively, no physical release is planned for North America at present.

Here’s an official description of the Ultimate Edition:

This special edition is excellent value as it contains all eight downloadable content characters and all 10 downloadable content costumes for The King Of Fighters XIV. It also includes 10 different PS4 themes.

What’s included:

Base Game (x1) The King Of Fighters XIV

Downloadable Content Characters (x8): Rock Howard Vanessa Ryuji Yamazaki Whip Heidern Blue Mary Oswald Najd

Downloadable Content Costumes (x10): Classic Kyo Nightmare Geese Cclassic Iori Athena Asamiya KOF ’98 Shun’ei Kung-Fu Suit Nakoruru Kamuikotan Girls’ School Uniform Kula Sundress Angel Diabla Meitenkun Pajamas Sylvie Little Red Riding Hood

PlayStation 4 Original Themes (x10)

If you have yet to try out The King of Fighters XIV, a demo is also available for download.

The King of Fighters XIV first released in 2016. The base game contains 50 characters alongside the following:

Duke it out in up to 12-player online PARTY BATTLES

New CLIMAX CANCELS deeply evolve KOF’s special move mechanic. Chain special moves to create ultra-destructive combos!

Unleash EX specials to enhance your attacks in the improved MAX MODE

Train with friends in the Online training mode, or spectate battles and capture fights

[Via Gematsu]