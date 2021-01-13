The Little Nightmares II demo was released on Steam back in December and now PlayStation 4 has caught up. The Wilderness demo can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store now. A new Lost in Transmission trailer also accompanied the demo.

Unsurprisingly, the Wilderness demo allows players to try out the game’s Wilderness level. New protagonist Mono begins the level in the middle of a dark, forboding forest. When he reaches the shack, he’ll need to free Little Nightmares’ original protagonist Six. The pair then need to escape from the Hunter together — his search for new trophies to go on the wall of his shack means they’re in a lot of danger.

The new trailer shows some highlights from the duo’s journey as they try to make their way towards the Signal Tower, whose distorting transmission seems to be the cause of this world’s ills. There’s a look at the creepy Bullies, living porcelain dolls under the control of the sadistic Teacher. They’ll harm the pair if they get too close. There’s also a Patient sat in a wheelchair in a corridor, and he’s watching their every move. There’s also the identical Viewers, brainwashed, distorted creatures who are addicted to the bright lights of the television. It all seems rather threatening.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Little Nightmares II wants to improve on its predecessor in many ways. The game wants to be a more expansive experience with more environments, more variety, and more enemies, all of which have been upgraded. Checkpoint positioning has been altered and loading times are now quicker.If players really need to defend themselves, they’ll be able to use items like kitchen utensils as tools, although combat will only be a very small part of the game.

The full game will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 11. Those wishing to play the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will have to wait a bit longer — that version will be released later in 2021. Those not wishing to wait can always make use of the free next-gen upgrade when those versions finally arrive.