Award-winning indie puzzle adventure game, Arrog, will release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 5th.

Already available on PC and mobile devices, Arrog explores the subconscious of a dying person who has to accept their death. The game is developed by Peruvian developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia, and will be published by Nakana.io.

“We aim to make games that challenge the classical definition of games,” the developers said in a press release. “Arrog is a tale rooted in our tradition.” “We present games that share a strong experience to remember,” added the publisher. “Dreams are weird journeys full of meanings to be found. So is Arrog.”

An official overview of Arrog is as follows:

The meaningful dreams of a dying person… Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death. – An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles – A poetic tale, with lots of symbols but 0 words – Representations based on Latin American culture – Hand-crafted artstyle and immersive soundtrack – 30 minutes playtime

Check out a trailer below.

Arrog currently holds positive reviews on Steam, Google Play, and App Store. The game will be priced at $3/3€ and will be available on the American and European PlayStation Stores with support for 13 languages. Arrog comes with 12 trophies, including Platinum. The remaining 11 are all gold trophies.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced for other regions. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Arrog‘s trailer, and if you plan to give it a try.