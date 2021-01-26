PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 26, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Brain Beats $14.99

Bullet Roulette $8.99

Mind Labyrinth VR & Brain Beats Bundle $24.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aborigenus $4.99

Arcade Archives BLOCK HOLE $7.99

Arcade Archives Rod Land $7.99

Ascendance $9.99

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir $29.99

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $71.99

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $109.99

Balancelot $7.99

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom $19.99

Crimsonland PS4 & PS5 $13.99

Cyber Shadow PS4 & PS5 $19.99

DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $29.99

DiRT Rally $19.99

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 $32.49

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Helheim Hassle $19.99

Iris.Fall $19.99

JankBrain $4.99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99

LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle $27.99

Loot Hero DX $4.99

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame PS5 $59.99

Memoranda $14.99

Mind Labyrinth VR & Brain Beats Bundle $24.99

Misk Schools Quest $4.99

Neon Chrome PS5 $17.99

Noble Armada: Lost Worlds $19.99

Outbreak PS5 $14.99

Outbreak: Lost Hope PS5 $14.99

Panda Hero Remastered PS5 $19.99

Papa’s Quiz $9.99

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape $9.99

RIDE 4 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

RIDE 4 PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Radio Commander $14.99

Redout: Space Assault $9.99

Renzo Racer PS5 $24.99

Rocket Punch $4.99

SMITE Season Pass 2021 $39.99

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition $14.99

Space Break $6.99

Teratopia $14.99

Timothy and the Mysterious Forest $7.99

Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle $4.99

Waves Out! $9.99

