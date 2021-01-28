Resident Evil Village Actress Jeanette Maus Has Passed Away at 39

Jeanette Maus, the actress behind several Resident Evil Village characters including the witches, has passed away due to complications arising from cancer. She was 39.

A talented actress, teacher, and coach, Maus is known for her appearances in Charm City Kings, Dismissed, and Your Sister’s Sister among others. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by her fiancé Dusty Warren, Maus was diagnosed with colon cancer last April, and her initial CT scans after starting treatment were promising.

News of her passing was shared by the official Capcom Twitter account as well as Warren.

We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zG1K6BrkY0 — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) January 28, 2021

“It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer,” wrote Warren (via Deadline). “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I’m sure many of you.”

John Rosenfield Studios, which Maus was associated with, also paid tribute to the late actress.

We are truly heartbroken to report on yet another death this week. Our thoughts go out to Maus’ loved ones and colleagues.

Rest in peace.