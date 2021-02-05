Capcom has updated their sales figures to account for the last three months of 2020. Amongst the many games and expansions to reach new sales milestones is Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and the Resident Evil 3 remake, while Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy becomes the latest title to reach the Platinum sales marker.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hit 6.6 million copies sold just a couple of months ago in November 2020. By the end of December, the expansion had added another 600,000 copies, bringing its total to 7.2 million copies sold. This is likely due to additional content that Capcom continues to add, like a crossover with the Monster Hunter movie. Monster Hunter World itself managed to hit a milestone too, reaching 16.8 million copies sold. In total the franchise has sold 66 million copies over its lifetime.

The Resident Evil franchise has also done well, selling a total of 107 million copies between its many titles. The biggest of those is Resident Evil 7, which has sold another 200,000 copies to hit the 8.5 million units milestone. The remake of Resident Evil 3 hit 3.6 million copies sold, continuing its run of “solid” sales. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of Resident Evil 5 also reached was the other title to reach a milestone, hitting 2 million copies sold. Franchise sales will likely soon increase a lot more with the release of Resident Evil Village in May.

There were several other titles and franchises that have created their own records as well. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy became Capcom’s 103rd platinum title (one that has sold at least 1 million units), helping the franchise to reach lifetime sales of 8 million copies. Devil May Cry 5 crossed the 4 million sales mark, and the franchise as a whole hit 23 million sales. Meanwhile Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen has sold 1.5 million copies on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Finally, the Street Fighter franchise hit 46 million copies despite there not being a new release since the 30th Anniversary Collection in 2018. This can only be testament to the success of the most recent Champion Edition update to Street Fighter V and the strength of the esports community.

