The Outer Worlds is getting two pieces of story DLC. The first of those, Peril on Gorgon, arrived on PlayStation 4 back in September. Now Take-Two has confirmed the second DLC, Murder on Eridanos, will be arriving this fiscal year, which will be before the start of April.

Little is known about Murder on Eridanos. The planet Eridanos is a Jovian gas giant that can be found in the Halcyon system. It’s a great source of resources like hydrogen, helium, and other noble gases, and atmospheric distillation plants have been set up to harvest the resources. Here, Halcyon Helen will go on her “final and finest adventure.” The DLC will be released this fiscal year. As the new fiscal year will begin at the start of April, this means we’ll see the DLC on or before March 31.

In the first DLC, Peril on Gorgon, players set off for the Gorgon Asteroid. Dr. Olivia Ambrose once ran the Gorgon Project here, but the “disastrous scientific undertaking” turned the location into a refuge for monsters and outlaws. Her daughter Minnie wanted the crew of the Unreliable to find out the truth to her mother’s story. Players got new weapons and other items to help in their quest. Both DLCs are available as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, available on the PlayStation Store for $24.99. Peril on Gorgon is currently available separately for $14.99, so expect Murder on Eridanos to launch at a similar price.

The game managed to pass 2 million copies sold as of this time last year, but Take-Two didn’t release any updated sales figures for 2021. They also didn’t mention anything about a potential sequel after rumors started circling that developer Obsidian Entertainment had entered pre-production on the title. If the sequel is in development, a PlayStation release would be uncertain now that Obsidian is part of Microsoft Game Studios. At least we could be certain it would come to the latest generation of consoles. Game designer Brian Heins confirmed The Outer Worlds had been held back by the limitations of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Take-Two earnings call via Seeking Alpha]