Merge Games and Prideful Sloth have announced that their 2017 open-world adventure, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, will release on the PlayStation 5 in May.

The ‘Enhanced Edition’ will add support for DualSense‘s features, will offer improved graphics and resolution, and will include additional player character accessories.

Key features of the PS5 version are as follows:

PlayStation 5 enhancements including: DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback. DualSense wireless controller speaker support. 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Additional player character accessories.

A vibrant open world full of things to discover and places to explore.

Set your own pace; trail-blaze across the world or settle down for a spot of quiet fishing and farming.

Extensive character customization.

Master professions like carpenter, chef, tailor and more to help the residents of Gemea.

Craft and trade items to solve puzzles as you banish the Murk from the island.

Befriend and adopt endearing creatures.

Build and harvest multiple farms across eight diverse biomes, ranging from grasslands to dense forests, tropics, and more.

Set in a welcoming world you’ll want to visit over and over again.

A mix of hand-tailored and procedurally generated quests.

Multiple creative routes to achieve objectives.

A dynamic living world. Seasonal changes affect routes, animals migrate. A day-night cycle and evolving weather conditions affect the world.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition will be available digitally as well as at retail. A ‘Signature Edition’ will be available for $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 via Signature Edition Games. This edition will offer extra goodies including art prints, pins, and more.