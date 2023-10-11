PS5 Cloud Streaming Launch Date Set for PS Plus Premium Subscribers

Sony has officially confirmed the PS5 cloud streaming launch date, announcing when PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to stream games.

What do we know about PS5 cloud streaming?

According to Sony in a new PlayStation Blog post, PS5 cloud streaming will begin rolling out in a phased approach. Currently, Sony is targeting an October 17, 2023 launch in Japan, an October 23 launch in Europe, and then an October 30, 2023 launch in North America, with the service currently already available in a variety of other countries.

PS5 cloud streaming will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium and will allow players to stream supported PS5 digital titles without having to download them.

Sony notes that “select PS5 games” will be available to stream, with the company hoping to have “hundreds of PS5 titles” supporting cloud streaming.

Alongside streaming games, Sony also noted that game trials for PS5 games as well as DLC and in-game purchases will be available. When players stream games, they’ll be able to set the resolution up to 4K. The service will also support all PS5 audio capabilities, including 5.1 and 7.1, as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.

The DualSense wireless controller will also be fully supported.