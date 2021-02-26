Knockout City was first announced during a Nintendo Direct, got a beta on PC shortly after, and has now shown up on Sony’s most recent PlayStation State of Play. The new trailer featured a bunch of new unannounced gameplay features, as well as revealed the cross-play beta coming to PlayStation on April 2. If you missed the closed PC beta last week, this is a great time to jump in and see what the multiplayer dodgeball brawler Knockout City is all about.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new trailer further highlighted how Knockout City is different from other multiplayer games, centering on timing and position rather than aim (more like a fighting game than a third-person shooter), along with a focus on teamwork. The trailer showed off trick shots, which can mess with opponents’ timing. We also got a look at new maps beyond what was shown in the reveal and first PC beta, which also highlighted unique environmental mechanics that can change each match.

A new Special Ball was revealed; the Sniper Ball, which is basically a football shaped dodgeball that allows you to lock onto targets from a greater distance. It also showcased some new modes, like 1v1 Face Off (which can end in a tense, battle royale-like circle closing) and Team KO.

Before the original announcement, we had a chance to get our hands on Knockout City for a few hours, trying out the insanely fun dodgeball game for ourselves. The cross-play beta will include even more than we got to try out; four maps, five different balls, two modes (3v3 and 1v1) and more customization items unlocked.

Knockout City is coming May 21, 2021 with a free trial of the full game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Origin and Steam, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. The free trial will run for an unannounced period of time before players will need to purchase the game at $19.99 to continue playing. All new seasonal content will be granted to all players free, with a deep progression system and new seasons that will include a variety of rewards and other surprises. The cross-play beta is coming April 2 and will run through April 4th.