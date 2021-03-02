When Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on PS5, it will include a new DLC episode featuring Yuffie Kisaragi. While details were light when the episode was announced during PlayStation’s State of Play, Square Enix has now released more information on the episode’s story, as well as what players can expect from Yuffie as the main protagonist. They also announced the game’s different editions that will be available on release, including a Digital Deluxe Edition.

The story of the Yuffie episode will take place over the course of two chapters. After the Mako Reactor 5 explodes in the enemy territory of Midgar, the new Wutai government and Avalanche HQ seek to take advantage of the resulting chaos. Under the secret orders of the government, Wutai ninja Yuffie and her operative partner Sonon Kusakabe infiltrate Midgar with the aim of stealing the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company. If she manages this, she’ll be able to save her hometown, which is currently in disgrace following defeat during the war against Shinra.

Yuffie will have the help of her giant shuriken and ninjutsu agility to defeat any enemies she encounters at both close-range and long-range. She can also use the shuriken to activate mechanisms from a distance and break “Shinra Boxes”, while she has a range of ninja moves outside of combat too, like crossing a wire fence and wall running. Her partner Sonon is a new character. Born in Wutai, the soldier trained in kempo and bojutsu under Yuffie’s father, Godo Kisaragi. Having taken part in the war against Shinra, his hatred for the company is quite strong.

The DLC episode will be automatically included with the standard edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PlayStation 5, except for those who upgrade to the PS5 version from PS4. Square Enix also unveiled a Digital Deluxe Edition of Intergrade. This will come with the base game, Yuffie DLC, digital artbook, and digital mini soundtrack. Those who pre-order either edition of Intergrade will also receive Yuffie’s Cacstar weapon to use in her DLC episode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 10. Players who have purchased the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be able to upgrade to Intergrade for free but will have to purchase the Yuffie DLC episode separately. Those who redeem the PS4 game while it is free with PlayStation Plus will not be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]