Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that the developer is working on “several cool things” but has asked fans to be patient because the team is not ready to share anything yet.

While Druckmann has previously said that Naughty Dog is actively hiring for a “very cool” project, this is the first time he’s confirmed that there are several projects in the works. In response to fans who’ve been pestering him about Naughty Dog’s upcoming projects, Druckmann tweeted:

If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything… Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0 — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 2, 2021

God of War director Cory Barlog, who’s been asking fans to be patient about Ragnarok news, joked that the situation seems “familiar.”

Naughty Dog has been keeping its projects tightly under wraps so we haven’t the slightest clue what it’s working on. Back in January, concept art shared by a lead Naughty Dog artist gave birth to speculations that the studio might be working on a medieval fantasy game. What sparked the rumors was a caption underneath the artwork in which developer Hyoung Nam stated that he was inspired “from new game.” Turned out, he was talking about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, not an internal unannounced project.

What we do know is that Naughty Dog plans to give the Uncharted and The Last of Us series a rest, so we might end up getting a new IP (or two).