My Time at Portia developer Pathea Games and publisher PM Studios have announced that their puzzle adventure Ever Forward will launch on June 29th.

Players will assume the role of a young girl named Maya, who is caught between idyllic and harsh realities. She embarks on a journey of discovery and self-reflection, unlocking her memories and the secrets they hold.

An official overview is as follows:

Ever Forward is the story of a young girl, Maya, caught between realities. One is filled with idyllic fields and coastal retreats. The other is a harsh, geometric dream world of traps and puzzles. The player will help guide Maya through these places on a journey of self-discovery and reflection. Together, they will unlock Maya’s memories and find the secrets that lie dormant in her mind.

Key features include:

Puzzles – For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “puzzle gamer” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles even have multiple solutions, catered to different kinds of thinkers and logical processes.

– For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “puzzle gamer” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles even have multiple solutions, catered to different kinds of thinkers and logical processes. Art – A color pallet of soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world.

– A color pallet of soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world. Adventure – Players can collect fragments of memories in the world to unlock new areas and new puzzles.

– Players can collect fragments of memories in the world to unlock new areas and new puzzles. Mechanics – Mechanics range from simple movement and jump to teleportation and gravity control; the player must use stealth and observational skills to navigate each puzzle.

Ever Forward will launch on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 among other platforms.