Last month, Take-Two’s financial report revealed the second story DLC for The Outer Worlds, Murder on Eridanos, would be released before the beginning of April. Developer Private Division has now narrowed that window down. The Murder on Eridanos release date is set for next week on March 17. The DLC will task players with solving the “grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony.”

As the title suggests, Murder on Eridanos will send players to the Jovian gas giant Eridanos that’s found in the Halcyon system. Here, Rizzo’s hired spokesperson Halcyon Helen was due to go on her “final and finest adventure.” They got the first bit right but it wasn’t that fine for her as she ended up dead before they could reveal the new Spectrum Brown Vodka. Visit the floating islands that make up the colony to investigate locations like the Grand Colonial Hotel and Rizzo’s Spectrum Distillery to find clues. You’ll also need to interrogate witnesses like fellow actor Spencer Woolrich and legendary tossball player Black Hole Bertie who will come up with alibis that will need to be proven or disproven to solve the case.

Players have the help of a new gadget, the Discrepancy Amplifier, that can highlight temporal inconsistencies that are otherwise invisible to reveal hidden clues and open up new quest options. There will also be three new science weapons too. Character customization will become more diverse with new armor variants, perks and flaws, while players can level up by another three levels thanks to the new cap.

Murder on Eridanos is the final story DLC expansion for The Outer Worlds and it follows the release of Peril on Gorgon last September. Following sales that had surpassed two million copies over a year ago, rumors are circulating that a sequel is on development. Now that the studio is owned by Microsoft, the release of a potential sequel on PlayStation is no longer guaranteed. For now, we can satisfy our desire for more The Outer Worlds with the upcoming DLC on March 17.