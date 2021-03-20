Last year, Crystal Dynamics announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be getting a PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man, which drew a lot of ire and spurred PS4 box art that boasted a Spider-Man exclusivity sticker. However, the character was notably absent from Avengers‘ recently-released roadmap because he’s apparently still in development.

When IGN reached out to Crystal Dynamics for a comment on Spider-Man’s absence, head of studio Scot Amos said, “I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now, so it is still on our roadmap for the future.” He also made it clear not to expect Spider-Man before Black Panther, who is part of the War for Wakanda expansion due out sometime this summer. In other words, if Spider-Man does make an appearance this year, it won’t be before the summer.

Amos said that the roadmap includes content that Crystal Dynamics can commit to releasing in the near future. Realizing that the Spider-Man news may disappoint some players, Amos reiterated that “there are people working on [him] and we still fully expect Spider-Man to come to PlayStation.”

“When Spider-Man comes to our stable of heroes, we’ll be marking his debut with an in-game event that will introduce him to the wider world of Marvel’s Avengers,” Crystal Dynamics said last August. “The event is comprised of a series of unique challenges for the hero to take on, testing his abilities, and yielding some exciting results. And like the rest of our heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, we will offer multiple cosmetic outfits and gameplay experience options, so you can make your vision of the wall crawler a reality.”

[Source: IGN]