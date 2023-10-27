Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Director Comments on Daredevil Easter Egg

Insomniac Games Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar has hinted at there being a reason behind a certain Daredevil Easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

IGN previously noticed that the location of Nelson and Murdock’s law practice from 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is a bit different in the recently released sequel. The plaque in Hell’s Kitchen that adorned the office is now empty while the door sports what appears to be a pink eviction notice.

The outlet asked Intihar about the missing plaque on its Beyond podcast. The director noted that this choice was intentional and proceeded to seemingly to hint at potential future content.

“That’s a good question,” Intihar stated. “Stay tuned. Good find though.”

Which games come before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The trailers released throughout the year showed off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.