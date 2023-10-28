Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Star on How Peter & Miles’ Relationship Reflects That of the Actors

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 star Yuri Lowenthal has spoken about how the relationship between Miles and Peter is similar to that of the actors behind them.

While speaking with PlayStation LifeStyle, Lowenthal spoke about working with Nadji Jeter, who plays Miles Morales in the Insomniac Games sequel. Lowenthal had plenty of praise for Jeter and noted that the dynamic between the two of them was similar to the one between the two Spider-Men, with Lowenthal being an older experienced actor and Jeter being a younger with less experience.

“It’s been great working with Nadji, and, I’ll tell you what, we didn’t really have to work at that,” Lowenthal explained. “It was just something that sort of happened naturally and came together naturally in that I was an older actor with more experience, he was a younger actor with less experience, which is sort of the “older superhero with more experience and younger superhero with less experience.” [Laughs]. So it actually tracked very organically, in a way. Our relationship off-camera and on-camera. So we got lucky in that respect that we got along and we had sort of a similar relationship. I don’t know if that was Bryan Intihar’s mastermind plan when he cast us. I don’t think it was, as smart and as forward-thinking as he is. [Laughs]. We lucked out in that respect.”

What console is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The trailers released throughout the year showed off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.