M2H and Blackmill Games have announced the next entry in their World War I shooter series following Verdun and Tannenberg.

Titled Isonzo, the upcoming first-person shooter takes players to the war on the Italian front, making them battle their way through picturesque mountains and rivers. The developer has promised a realistic experience that puts players in the middle of the ‘Great War.’

“Inspired by the two year struggle for control of the Isonzo river valley and Alps during World War I, Isonzo elevates the WWI games series, figuratively and literally,” reads an official description.

Key features are as follows:

Mountain Warfare – Assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you’ll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions.

– Assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you’ll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions. Tactical Multiplayer First-Person Shooter – Choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat – play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more.

– Choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat – play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more. World War I Gameplay – New historical offensive game mode focused on the tactical challenges of Alpine warfare, including World War I weaponry, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages.

– New historical offensive game mode focused on the tactical challenges of Alpine warfare, including World War I weaponry, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages. Authentic World War I Atmosphere – Accuracy in everything from maps and weaponry to music and the uniforms you choose from—fight for the Kingdom of Italy or the Austro-Hungarian Dual Monarchy.

Isonzo will release sometime this year for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.