THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have announced that Biomutant‘s Mercenary class will only be available as free downloadable content for those who preorder the digital edition or purchase the collector’s edition (preorder not required). Those who preorder the standard physical edition will not be entitled to receive the bonus, and will have to buy the Mercenary class when it later becomes available.

“The Mercenary offers a unique combination of perks and is playable from the start through this downloadable content only,” reads the press release. “The Mercenary has dual-wield as a starting ability and is geared up with a classic Katana and the shorter Wakizashi blades to explain it in real-world terms. Simply put, it’ll let you experience the world of Biomutant as classic samurai-looking warrior from the very beginning.”

It’s unclear why standard physical edition preorders don’t come with the DLC whereas the digital editions do. According to THQ Nordic, the Mercenary class inventive offers players a “slightly better deal.”

“The pre-order incentive gives you get a slightly better deal if you preorder (base game plus ‘free’ Mercenary downloadable content) versus buying the game on release day, and then buying the Mercenary class on top of that,” wrote the publisher, who came under fire for locking a class behind a paywall.

Biomutant will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25th. We’ll update our readers if THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 explain the rationale behind the bonus scheme. In the meantime, check out a brand new combat trailer below.