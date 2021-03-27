Yakuza producer Daisuke Sato has reiterated his desire to bring Yakuza Kenzan and Ishin to the West, especially following the success of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.

Speaking to French publication GameBlog (translation via Video Games Chronicle), Sato said that after wrapping up Yakuza 0, the team became involved in remastering several Yakuza titles for the PlayStation 4, pushing Kenzan and Ishin‘s Western releases aside. However, he thinks now would be a good time to release English versions.

“Even long before Ghost of Tsushima, I did want to release samurai games like Kenzan and Ishin in the West,” Sato explained. “Unfortunately, after Yakuza 0, we were very busy with remastering the numbered Yakuza titles for the PS4, so we missed the opportunity to work on some of these other games. However, if anything, Ghost of Tsushima has helped Western gamers become more interested in samurai, so I should think of it as now is a more opportune time to release these titles.”

In the same interview, Sato was asked if it was possible to release Binary Domain on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. He laughingly said that he would personally “really like to.” “If possible, I’d like to make a few changes that I didn’t quite get to back then and maybe redo some parts, too,” he added.

Do our readers think Binary Domain should be remastered or would you rather have a sequel?

[Source: GameBlog via VGC]