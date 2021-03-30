Releasing sometime today, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ newest update includes some under the hood fixes for various things, but it also brings a whole new spidey suit for Miles to swing around Manhattan in. The Advanced Tech Suit is an original Insomniac creation that hasn’t appeared in the comics before. Check out the tweets below for more images of Miles Morales’ Advanced Tech Suit.

We thought you could use a new suit. Introducing the Advanced Tech Suit, available now in the latest update for “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”! #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeYourself #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/6Xub2AEen3 — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 30, 2021

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

In addition to the fixes and new Advanced Tech Suit, PS5 players get the added “realistic muscle deformation on select suits” with today’s update. It’s unclear exactly this looks like in practice, but it should help the physics of some suits look even more realistic based on Miles’ movement.

The Advanced Tech Suit is a take on Peter Parker’s Iron Spider suit, adapted for Miles Morales. It first appeared on an Insomniac artist’s ArtStation and was presumed to be a scrapped suit at the time. The Advanced Tech Suit was again teased four months ago when a series of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pop! figures were announced, including one in the unreleased suit. Today’s update finally brings the suit to the game, and the associated Funko figure will release on May 20th.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the PS5’s premiere launch title—also available on PS4—and has already sold more than 4.1 million units since its release in November 2020. Insomniac has been hard at work keeping the game updated, including new graphics modes on PS5 that balance resolution, frame rate, and ray tracing.