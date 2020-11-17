Miles Morales is getting his own Funko POP! collection for the recently released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The line features three figures in total. One has the hero sporting his classic black and red suit. Another features him in the same get-up, but unmasked. And the final Funko depicts Miles in the white, black, and red T.R.A.C.K Suit.

See all three figures on display in the post below from Funko’s official Twitter page:

The classic suit and T.R.A.C.K Suit figures cost $11.99 and are available for preorder at GameStop. According to the retailer’s listings, both Funko POP collectibles will launch on March 4, 2021. Unfortunately, there is presently no listing for the unmasked version of Miles. Here’s to hoping more details about it will surface in the near future.

These upcoming Spider-Man releases continues Sony’s relationship with Funko in the world of collectibles. In August, the two companies unveiled a GameStop-exclusive line of figures for Death Stranding, Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us, and Twisted Metal. During the following month, Funko POP figures for Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn were announced. They, too, are exclusive to GameStop.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now digitally and at retail for the PS4 and PS5. Sometime in early 2021, developer Insomniac Games plans to release Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart exclusively on the PS5. That same time frame is also when Sony expects to publish Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal from Housemarque.

[Source: Funko on Twitter]