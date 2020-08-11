Five brand-new PlayStation-centric Funko Pops are scheduled to release in the coming weeks. One is for The Last of Us‘ Joel, Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Bridges will get another, Ratchet & Clank are on the docket, and the same goes for Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal. Preorders are presently live for each Funko Pop, all of which will exclusively release at GameStop.

The Joel Funko Pop is a simple one; it features him dressed in his original The Last of Us garb with a shotgun in hand. This figure will cost $11.99 and is expected to launch on September 7th. Sam’s Funko will also run customers $11.99, but is slated to release a few days earlier on September 3rd. The Ratchet & Clank figurine comes in a two-pack for both of the franchise’s titular stars. Fans can expect to pay $22.99 for the set, which hits GameStop on October 5th. Sweet Tooth’s Funko Pop serves as the most expensive of the bunch, priced at $29.99. Fans can pick this package up on October 5th as well to receive both Sweet Tooth and his ice cream truck.

Get a look at all four PlayStation Funko Pops in the image below, courtesy of GamesRadar:

Releases for The Last of Us and Death Stranding have both rolled out within the last year. Thus, it’s no surprise these two franchises are receiving collectibles. Since Insomniac announced a new Ratchet & Clank title earlier this summer, now is as good a time as any for another piece of merchandise.

Twisted Metal seems the odd man out, however. Apart from PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Sweet Tooth hasn’t graced our screens since the 2012 release of Twisted Metal on PS3. Could a Funko Pop hint at hope for series’ future? Probably not. Yet, it’s worth noting that as of May 2019, PlayStation Productions reportedly had plans to produce a Twisted Metal TV series.

[Source: GameStop via GamesRadar]