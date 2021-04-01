D3PUBLISHER has announced that the long-awaited voxel-styled Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, will be releasing digitally on May 27th, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release globally in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Revealed at the Tokyo Game Show in 2020, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers takes a very different approach to the long-running franchise with it’s new 3D Voxel art style. It will however feature the same over the top, bug killing fun that the series has been known for. Players will be able to use a large array of weapons and soldier classes, along with unique abilities to destroy every damn bug that crosses their path. As they say, the only good bug is a dead bug.

In Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, you will have the chance to take on solo campaigns with AI teammates, or find some friends for 4-player online Co-op. Sadly, the game does not support cross-platform play, but it does have two-player split-screen on the PlayStation 4. For those unfamiliar with the series, please check out the new launch trailer below to get a good glimpse of what to expect.

And yes, even though this is being announced on April Fool’s Day, it is not a joke. However, the EDF Twitter account is having a little bit of fun today by announcing that a treaty has been signed with the alien menace, and as such, the Earth Defense Force is no longer required. It is now (at least for the day) the Earth Peace Force, dedicated to peace on the planet.

Earth. Our mother Earth. The planet and people we’ve been fighting to protect for several years.

The fighting…is over.

Today, we are announcing a historic peace treaty with the alien menace. We will no longer need to fight to survive. pic.twitter.com/tbJwNQ5roC — Earth Peace Force (@EDF_OFFICIAL_EN) April 1, 2021

Do you plan to join up for the war against bugs on May 27th when Earth Defense Force: World Brothers releases for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC? Please grab some raid and make your way through the bugs to leave comments down below.