With just three days to go before the release of Oddworld: Soulstorm, the trophy list has been revealed. As listed on TrueTrophies, the list shows players will need mutiple playthroughs if they’re to get the Platinum trophy, and one of those will have to make sure Abe doesn’t die in any of the game’s levels.
There’s a trophy for failing to liberate the Mudokons found throughout the Soulstorm Brew factory. Bearing in mind there will be over 1,000 of them to free, that playthrough is likely to be far easier than the one for liberating them. Abe will also need to do a lot of crafting, looting, recycling, and earning badges, let alone keeping an eye on his Quarma level. You can see the full list of 33 trophies below, but be aware there will be some story spoilers amongst them:
Oddworld: Soulstorm Trophy List
Oddworld: Soulstorm Platinum Trophy
- The Chosen One – Got every other Trophy
Oddworld: Soulstorm Gold Trophies
- As It Was Foretold – Liberated the Mudokons
- Soulful – Achieve positive Quarma in five levels
- Too Pure For This World – Beat the game without killing more than 100 Sligs
- Hardest Mudokon in the West – Complete every level without Abe dying
- Gameplay master, platinum – Achieved every badge in the game
Oddworld: Soulstorm Silver Trophies
- Captured The Train – Captured a train and escaped from Trellis
- Escaped The Mines – Escaped the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye
- High Stakes – Complete The Sanctum without dying
- Soulless – Achieve negative Quarma in five levels
- You’re (Not) On Fire! – Escape Monsaic Lines without taking any damage
- Savin’ That Moolah – Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level
- Friends of the Mudokons Part 1 – Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in Reunion At The Old Trellis
- Friends of the Mudokons Part 2 – Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in the Escape level
- Gameplay master, gold – Achieved three quarters of the different badges across the whole game
Oddworld: Soulstorm Bronze Trophies
- Whose Side Are You On? – Failed to liberate the Mudokons
- Teach A Mud To Fish – Craft your first recipe
- A Brewtiful Relationship – Crafted at least one of every item in the game
- Brewtal – Kill a Slig after coating it in Brew
- The Light, It Burns! – Scared off at least 500 Sleeches
- Scavenger – Looted 250 lootables
- Abe The Healer – Discover, craft and use the antidote on 15 different sick Mudokons
- What A Slog – Out run a Slog for at least 15 seconds
- Sekto Spring’s Favourite Recycler – Recycle 100 bottles
- Trigger Finger – Kill 100 Sligs while possessed
- Ch’i Master – Possessed at least one of every type of Slig in the game
- Now You’re Thinking With Bird Portals – Rescue 100 Mudokons through bird portals
- IT’S A KNOCKOUT! – Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession
- Big Spender – Cashed in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates
- Heartless – End a level with negative Quarma
- Bloodless – End a level with positive Quarma
- Gameplay master, bronze – Achieved a quarter of the different badges across the whole game
- Gameplay master, silver – Achieved half of the different badges across the whole game
Oddworld: Soulstorm releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 4, and it will be the free PS5 PlayStation Plus game for April. Those who’d prefer a physical version of the game can grab either a standard edition or a Collector’s Oddition on July 6.
[Source: TrueTrophies]