With just three days to go before the release of Oddworld: Soulstorm, the trophy list has been revealed. As listed on TrueTrophies, the list shows players will need mutiple playthroughs if they’re to get the Platinum trophy, and one of those will have to make sure Abe doesn’t die in any of the game’s levels.

There’s a trophy for failing to liberate the Mudokons found throughout the Soulstorm Brew factory. Bearing in mind there will be over 1,000 of them to free, that playthrough is likely to be far easier than the one for liberating them. Abe will also need to do a lot of crafting, looting, recycling, and earning badges, let alone keeping an eye on his Quarma level. You can see the full list of 33 trophies below, but be aware there will be some story spoilers amongst them:

Oddworld: Soulstorm Trophy List

Oddworld: Soulstorm Platinum Trophy

The Chosen One – Got every other Trophy

Oddworld: Soulstorm Gold Trophies

As It Was Foretold – Liberated the Mudokons

– Liberated the Mudokons Soulful – Achieve positive Quarma in five levels

– Achieve positive Quarma in five levels Too Pure For This World – Beat the game without killing more than 100 Sligs

– Beat the game without killing more than 100 Sligs Hardest Mudokon in the West – Complete every level without Abe dying

– Complete every level without Abe dying Gameplay master, platinum – Achieved every badge in the game

Oddworld: Soulstorm Silver Trophies

Captured The Train – Captured a train and escaped from Trellis

– Captured a train and escaped from Trellis Escaped The Mines – Escaped the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye

– Escaped the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye High Stakes – Complete The Sanctum without dying

– Complete The Sanctum without dying Soulless – Achieve negative Quarma in five levels

– Achieve negative Quarma in five levels You’re (Not) On Fire! – Escape Monsaic Lines without taking any damage

– Escape Monsaic Lines without taking any damage Savin’ That Moolah – Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level

– Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level Friends of the Mudokons Part 1 – Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in Reunion At The Old Trellis

– Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in Reunion At The Old Trellis Friends of the Mudokons Part 2 – Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in the Escape level

– Rescued enough Mudokons for good Quarma in the Escape level Gameplay master, gold – Achieved three quarters of the different badges across the whole game

Oddworld: Soulstorm Bronze Trophies

Whose Side Are You On? – Failed to liberate the Mudokons

– Failed to liberate the Mudokons Teach A Mud To Fish – Craft your first recipe

– Craft your first recipe A Brewtiful Relationship – Crafted at least one of every item in the game

– Crafted at least one of every item in the game Brewtal – Kill a Slig after coating it in Brew

– Kill a Slig after coating it in Brew The Light, It Burns! – Scared off at least 500 Sleeches

– Scared off at least 500 Sleeches Scavenger – Looted 250 lootables

– Looted 250 lootables Abe The Healer – Discover, craft and use the antidote on 15 different sick Mudokons

– Discover, craft and use the antidote on 15 different sick Mudokons What A Slog – Out run a Slog for at least 15 seconds

– Out run a Slog for at least 15 seconds Sekto Spring’s Favourite Recycler – Recycle 100 bottles

– Recycle 100 bottles Trigger Finger – Kill 100 Sligs while possessed

– Kill 100 Sligs while possessed Ch’i Master – Possessed at least one of every type of Slig in the game

– Possessed at least one of every type of Slig in the game Now You’re Thinking With Bird Portals – Rescue 100 Mudokons through bird portals

– Rescue 100 Mudokons through bird portals IT’S A KNOCKOUT! – Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession

– Knock out 100 Sligs via depossession Big Spender – Cashed in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates

– Cashed in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates Heartless – End a level with negative Quarma

– End a level with negative Quarma Bloodless – End a level with positive Quarma

– End a level with positive Quarma Gameplay master, bronze – Achieved a quarter of the different badges across the whole game

– Achieved a quarter of the different badges across the whole game Gameplay master, silver – Achieved half of the different badges across the whole game

Oddworld: Soulstorm releases on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 4, and it will be the free PS5 PlayStation Plus game for April. Those who’d prefer a physical version of the game can grab either a standard edition or a Collector’s Oddition on July 6.

