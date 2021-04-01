Dead or Alive series director Yohei Shimbori has revealed he has left Koei Tecmo after a period of 16 years working on the franchise. A short while later, Demon’s Souls remake director Gavin Moore revealed he’s become the latest person to leave Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio, the day before the studio had a major restructuring.

Shimbori had worked on the Dead or Alive franchise since Dead or Alive Ultimate, released in 2004. He has been series director from 2010’s Dead or Alive Paradise, all the way through until the release of Dead or Alive 6 in 2019. In a statement on Twitter, Shimbori didn’t state whether he would remain in game development now that he has left Koei Tecmo:

As of today, I have left Koei Tecmo Games. I worked on Dead or Alive for 16 years, and while there were times I was pleased, there were also times I was unable to live up to expectations. I would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to the many people who have supported and taken care of me. Thank you very much.

On the same day, Puppeteer and Demon’s Souls remake director Gavin Moore became the third person known to leave Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio on March 31 alone. Gravity Rush character designer Shunsuke Saito and Kentaro Motomura, who was senior producer on a number of titles at the studio, also left the developer yesterday. Moore’s statement seems to suggest he will stay in the business:

After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at #JAPANStudio . I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life. Time to seek out new and exciting opportunities!! Masaaki Yamagiwa left in February, while Teruyuki Toriyama left in December. Keiichiro Toyama also left the studio to form Bokeh Game Studio with Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura. Finally, Masami Yamamoto left the studio at the end of last year and today revealed he had formed new studio EPIGRAsm. With SIE Japan Studio now re-centering to Team ASOBI as of today, several people have left the company over the past months.

