Final Fantasy XIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida has revealed the game has reached a new milestone of 22 million registered players. During a Letter from the Producer LIVE presentation, he also revealed new details about Patch 5.5, which will be released alongside the PlayStation 5 beta on April 13.

The new player milestone comes just eight months after Square Enix revealed the game had reached 20 million players. The developer siad they wouldn’t rest on their laurels until they reached 30 million players and promised to release at least another five years of content for the game. That content will continue with the release of Patch 5.5 Death Unto Dawn. The patch will be released in two parts. The first part arrives on April 13 and will bring the third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse, a NieR-inspired alliance raid, as well as plenty of other features:

New Main Scenario Quests – Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late?

New Alliance Raid: The Tower at Paradigm's Breach – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

"Sorrow of Werlyt" Questline Finale – With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion's monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall?

New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Dungeon: Paglth'an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.

"Save the Queen" Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, "Zadnor," an increased resistance rank cap, the final stage of enhancement for resistance weapons and more.

New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards.

Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.

Ishgard Restoration Update – As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations.

"Explorer Mode" Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.

Performance Action Updates – A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55.

Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, New Mounts and more.

The PlayStation 5 open beta will also be released on April 13. As well as improved frame rates, faster load times, and 4K resolution support, this version of the game will also get DualSense haptic feedback, new trophies, and 3D audio support. Those who have a PS4 license registered to their profile will be able to upgrade to this version of the game for free. New players will have access to the Free Trial version on PS5 and will be able to purchase the full version of the game at the end of the beta period.

[Source: Square Enix]