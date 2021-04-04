Watch Dogs: Legion will be getting an update to allow the game to run at 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While developer Ubisoft Toronto couldn’t promise when that update would be, they did say the feature is currently in development.

The exact date for the release of 60fps graphics on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be announced with future title updates. In the same message, they also promised more information on the arrival of a New Game+ mode in future patches too. Other features the developer is working on include cross-play and cross-generation play for the game’s recently added Online mode. While the Online mode initially launched on March 9 with some missing functions due to technical issues, the game’s first Tactical Op and properly functional in-game text chat eventually launched two weeks later on March 23 with Update 3.25.

More content will follow over the coming months for the game’s Online mode, as well as for season pass holders. Two new PvP modes, Extraction and Invasion, will be introduced at the end of next month. The second Tactical Op called Project Omni will arrive at the same time and tasks DedSec with infiltrating a secret project. Their aim is to find out how Optik devices are negatively affecting the brains of those that use them.

The program of content for Season Pass owners will continue over the next few months. New playable hero Mina and her new mission will arrive at the end of this month. She has the ability to use mind control on people after she was subjected to transhuman experiments. Two more playable heroes, Aiden Pearce and Wrench, will arrive two months later in June. They’ll also come with a new Bloodline storyline. Finally, the fourth new playable hero, Assassin’s Creed‘s Darcy, will introduce more missions in August.

[Source: Reddit]