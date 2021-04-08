Bethesda and Arkane’s limited-time PS5-exclusive Deathloop, once on track for a May release date, has been pushed to September instead. Deathloop will now release on September 14, 2021. In a short video from Arkane, they cited the desire to achieve the strong vision they have for Deathloop, while also ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the studio. You can watch the message from Arkane in the tweet below:

They also released the delay message as the now ubiquitous picture of text that we’ve seen so often from official video game Twitter accounts.

The delay pushes Deathloop out four additional months, and this isn’t the first time the game has been pushed back. Originally set for release at the end of 2020, it was pushed to its May release date in Q2 2021. At that time, the studio also cited the health and safety of the development team, so it seems like there is a big effort to avoid any kind of crunch to get Deathloop across the finish line.

Deathloop is a unique game being a limited-time PS5 console exclusive coming from a now Microsoft-owned studio. When Microsoft purchased Bethesda and acquired Arkane in the process, they promised to honor existing exclusivity agreements. Deathloop was initially revealed back at Betheseda’s E3 2019 showcase, well before we had any idea that Bethesda and all of its studios would soon become Microsoft property. From the studio behind the Dishonored franchise, Deathloop is a stylish shooter that sees two rival assassin’s caught in a time loop trying to outdo each other.

Deathloop will make particularly detailed use of the PS5’s various unique features, including the DualSense capabilities for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and a buttery smooth 60fps.

Deathloop will now release on September 14, 2021 on PS5 and PC.