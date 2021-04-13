The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 can only really be described as a complete mess that’s left developer CD Projekt Red trying to patch the game to rid the game of bugs and glitches. According to Reuters, parent company CD Projekt are convinced the game can eventually be turned around so it will “successfully sell” for years to come. Of course, part of that will involve being relisted on the PlayStation Store, and joint Chief Executive Adam Kicinski says their “friendly relations” with Sony is one of the steps towards achieving that.

Update 1.2 was released at the end of March and its massive list of bug fixes and gameplay improvements included removing the instant spawning of police, more predictable vehicle handling, and an “unstuck” feature to help vehicles get out of sticky situations. With more patches to come, Kicinski says they “are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.” There are no plans to shelve it and move on despite the recent cancellation of a standalone Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer experience.

Despite having the biggest ever digital launch that saw the game recoup its develoment costs, Cyberpunk‘s long-term sales forecast has been repeatedly called into question. This hasn’t been helped by the title’s removal from the Playstation Store, something the developer’s SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski has previously claimed is impacting sales on other platforms too. CD Projekt intends for the game to return to the store eventually, and update 1.2 was just the first step to seeing this happen. Kicinski says the company has “friendly relations” with Sony, something that should help seeing as it’s Sony’s decision whether the game will ever return to PlayStation Store.

With CD Projekt Red now updating its development strategy to simultaneously create content for The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises, Kicinski also said the company is now looking for acquisition opportunities to help with that development. Only time will tell whether CD Projekt can turn their fortunes around.

[Source: Reuters]