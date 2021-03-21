Cyberpunk 2077 has already recouped its development costs and turned a profit for CD Projekt RED, but its long-term performance remains a question mark. The title was delisted from the PlayStation Store three months ago, and there’s still no ETA for its return. On top of this, Cyberpunk 2077‘s Steam player base has seen a significant decline – a far cry from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s performance on the platform. Now, research and analytics firm M Science has joined numerous other analysts in reporting that the game’s long-term sales projections are looking bleak.

“We have seen significant deceleration in the pace of digital unit sales of Cyberpunk 2077 in our data,” senior analyst Corey Barrett told The Gamer via email. “We believe the company could sell-through as few as 500,000 digital units in the March quarter. This is based on the magnitude of deceleration we have observed, taking into consideration some of the commentary the company has provided on initial post-launch sales.”

Barrett acknowledged that Cyberpunk 2077‘s PSN delisting has a role to play here. However, “incremental sales appear depressed on other platforms where the title remains listed as well.”

Comparing Cyberpunk 2077‘s performance to other heavy hitters, Barrett noted that the natural sales decline in terms of new digital units is much higher for CD Projekt RED’s title compared to, say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

That said, Barrett thinks CD Projekt RED can turn things around by releasing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and aiming to expand its adoption on the new platforms.

[Source: The Gamer]