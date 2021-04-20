With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… due to be released in just a few days, Square Enix shows no sign of stopping development on the franchise. The developer is recruiting staff to join the team responsible for creating new NieR content. At the same time, Games Talk reports NieR Director Yoko Taro and Producer Yosuke Saito will begin work on an unrelated indie-esque digital title for them.

The NieR franchise has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The celebrations will culminate in the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… in just a few days, having already seen the release of NieR Automata on mobile. Looking to the future, Square Enix is now recruiting Scenario Designers, an Art Director and an Assistant Producer to help with the development of new NieR content. Saito didn’t specify whether this will be DLC for the upcoming Replicant or a completely new title, although the latter is the most likely of the two.

In the meantime, both Saito and Taro will also begin work on a completely different digital title for Square Enix. Saito will be the game’s Producer while Taro will take on the role of Creative Director. Very few details about the game were revealed during the announcement, although Taro said the “off-beat” game was “difficult to explain”, while Saito described it as feeling “nostalgic and new”. Rather confusingly, Taro also said it was “a somewhat unusual game. I’ve created something mysterious that I have no idea how to explain or sell” but that the development team is convinced it will sell well regardless. There’s even the possibility of a special physical edition of the game if that’s the case.

The team promised they will be making regular announcements about the new title, maybe even monthly. The first of those could potentially happen within the next few days. For those who can’t wait to play something new from the team, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be released on April 23.

[Source: Square Enix, Games Talk via Gematsu]