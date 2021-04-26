A trademark has been filed for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The trademark application is scant on details, but developer Techland has also released the first in a series of Ask Me Anything videos, aimed at answering just some of the 9,000 questions they’ve received from players since their March update.

The Dying Light 2 Stay Human trademark has been submitted by a Polish company called Marchewka Trademark Holder Sp. As spotted by ResetEra, the company is also the holders of the trademarks for Dying Light and Dying Light: Bad Blood, so while Techland is not named, it’s assumed they are associated somehow. Bad Blood was the PvP addition to the original Dying Light. Players are speculating this is the final name of the much awaited Dying Light 2 , although the application is yet to be approved or even viewed by the board. Stay Human could be the name for any number of possible projects, however, including an expansion, comic, film, or others.

Meanwhile, Techland has released a new video answering some of the most popular player questions. In the last update for the game, the team asked players to send in their questions and that they did in droves. With 9,000 to choose from, Techland has picked the questions that were the most common, coming up again and again. Subjects include the size of the game’s map—double all the maps in Dying Light—the weapons, the grappling hook, if there will be vehicles, the depth of player choices, whether zombies will be around during the day, and the name of the zombie with branches on its back.

Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała also promised a “huge drop” of information about the game’s infected and that’s supposed to be coming soon. Players have been eager for any kind of update on the game that was once rumored to be in development hell due to accusations of a toxic work environment and departures of key developers. After admitting the game was announced too early, Techland insists the game is in the last stretch of development. However, one of the key questions left unanswered in today’s AMA was that of a release date, meaning we’re still going to have to wait to see when the game will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

