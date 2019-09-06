Techland has spoken about Dying Light 2‘s game world plenty of times since the sequel’s E3 2018 reveal. Yet, until recently, hardly anything has been said of its size. Now fans can at least get an approximate idea of how large Dying Light 2’s map will be compared to the franchise’s first entry. According to Chief Technology Officer Pawel Rohleder, the map in the Dying Light sequel is four times bigger than the original’s.

Rohleder made note of this briefly during a recent interview with NVIDIA. And, as other Techland developers have revealed in the past, Dying Light 2’s game world can get far more complex. Yes, it’s four times bigger than its predecessor, but the real difference is in how players can impact the world with their choices. In the NVIDIA interview, Rohleder explained, “every choice you make may impact the world. So, for example, we have to have different versions of the map in [certain] areas, and the world is huge, so the challenge is even bigger.” These changes based on player-choice will also be reflected in navigation and AI.

You can see Rohleder’s full interview with NVIDIA in the following video:

In a recently released gameplay demo, which runs about 26 minutes long, Techland demonstrated how the world of Dying Light 2 may change as a result of the players’ choices. Arguably the most notable example is shown near the end of the demo, where the player character Aidan is faced with a difficult decision. The choice made in the demo has Aidan turn on water pumps in a heavily protected compound. After doing so, a brand-new region of the map opens. How much will change if a player didn’t turn them on? Fans will probably have to play for themselves to find out.

Dying Light 2 does not yet have a solid release date, but is scheduled to come to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One sometime in the spring of 2020.

[Source: NVIDIA via Wccftech]