Techland’s upcoming open world zombie adventure, Dying Light 2 has a release window, as shown during Microsoft’s E3 Briefing. It will release in the spring of 2020. Since this title will be published by Square Enix in the Americas, we might get more of a taste of it during the company’s official E3 stream on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6pm PT (9pm ET).

The official trailer can be seen above. Sadly, we didn’t get a specific release date, but at least we have a timeframe for when we’ll get to play Dying Light 2.

This story is still developing.