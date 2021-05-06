A new report from Taiwanese business website DigiTimes (courtesy of VGC) claims that a new PS5 redesign will begin production in 2022. The DigiTimes report cites industry sources who claim that various suppliers including foundry TSMC, who makes semiconductors, are planning to start production for the PS5 redesign between the second and third quarters of 2022.

Analyst Dr. Serkan Toto says that DigiTimes has a spotty track record, but further clarifies that the reports indicate Sony is expected to move to a “new semi-customized 6nm CPU from AMD” because “5nm is said to be too costly.”

Is the PS5 Redesign a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro?

VGC notes that the redesign seems to be focused on the internal components and most likely won’t make any big changes to the console’s outer design or aesthetics. Those waiting on a PS5 Slim will probably have to hold out just a little bit longer. Sony has typically introduced the slimmer versions of its consoles around the three-year interval. This is also not expected to be a PS5 Pro. Any potential Slim and Pro redesigns of the console aren’t expected until the end of 2023 at the earliest, if they come at all.

This particular redesign of the PS5 is most likely in an effort to surpass component shortages that have made manufacturing and supply of the next-gen console (and a number of other technologies) difficult. Recent comments from Sony indicated that they could potentially issue a redesigned PS5 to help overcome those shortages and meet the high demand, and it seems like the company could be moving forward with those plans. How the redesign may affect the console’s performance—either positively or negatively—is unknown.

It’s not just supply shortages keeping the PS5 off of shelves however. Demand for the new console has been enormous, giving it the most successful console launch ever. Sony has already shipped nearly 8 million PS5 consoles, and the attach rate for PS5 titles is exceptionally high. With Sony having trouble even getting the current PS5 model into players’ hands only six months after release, don’t expect them to start pushing entirely new physical redesigns or a pro model just yet.

If the PS5 redesign is indeed a simple one to address component shortages, don’t expect a lot of big fanfare around it. Previous PlayStation consoles have had small changes to their model numbers that went mostly unnoticed by the general consumer. Product redesigns like this are common when changing component suppliers or make very small lateral changes to internal parts that make the new design notably different from the old one.

