The second of the Seven Deadly Sins has arrived in Hitman 3. Today’s update has kicked off the Season of Pride with a new premium Escalation that offers another trio of exclusive rewards to earn. There’s also another full season of free content to come for all players in addition to the many bug fixes and gaeplay improvements that have arrived today.

Pride is the second sin to be visited in the Seven Deadly Sins DLC. Beginning today, May 10, a new premium Escalation is available in Chongqing. Players must find the peacock statue at the start of The Pride Profusion, but after that there are multiple ways to progress through the stages of the Escalation as players’ actions can trigger different dialogue. Those who are successful will unlock the Narcissus Suit, Majestic firearm and Proud Swashbuckler.

The season’s free content also begins today with a free Escalation: The Sebastian Principle. Sebastian Sato can now be found hanging out in the Gold Bar in Dubai. He’s celebrating his success but he’s become too proud for his own good. Players are tasked with teaching him a lesson with poison. A second Escalation follows on May 27. The Pasquel Consortium is set in Mendoza and tasks players with controlling Falcon from the safety of the sniper nest. It is the Falcon forces who will be eliminating Agent 47’s targets this time.

The first of the season’s Elusive Targets arrives in Mendoza on May 12. The Iconoclast is also a hitwoman but she’s managed to make an enemy out of her old handler. Too proud to share the stage with anyone at all, she’s at the vineyard gathering clients for her own small startup business. The second Elusive Target returns to Paris on June 4. Otherwise known as The Black Hat, Owen Wagner is the best black hat hacker in the world, or at least that’s what he thinks. Agent 47 needs to eliminate him and may even want to take advantage of the hacker’s penchant for Alabama jam. Both targets will be available for a ten day window.

There will be two sets of Featured Contracts too. The first batch will take place in Chongqing beginning May 20 and have been created by Spawn on Me. The second batch has been created by the Hitman community themselves. These will take place across a variety of locations and will appear on June 10. Those who only own the Hitman 3 Starter Pack won’t miss out either. Sapienza’s bonus The Icon mission is available between May 14 and May 23, while Paris can be explored between May 28 and June 6. As the latter will be available at the same time as the Paris Elusive Target, this mission will be available to all players too.

Finally, the season will conclude with a game update on June 14. The Season of Greed has itself concluded with a game update today that has managed to fix some of the legacy challenges, a broken trophy, and the NPCs’ rather irritating aversion to toilets after they’ve been poisoned.

Hitman 3 May Update: Version 3.30 Patch Notes

GENERAL UPDATES

Challenges, Fixed

We’ve resolved issues that would prevent players from unlocking the following challenges: Cleaning Up (Colorado), Electric Boogie (Marrakesh, HBoS), Urine For It (Sapienza, Landslide), Estate Wines (Mendoza) and Got My Boomstick (Carpathian Mountains).

We’ve also fixed an issue that prevented the Bullet Train (Carpathian Mountains) trophy/achievement from unlocking.

Notebook Challenges

We’ve fixed an issue where completed Challenges would still be shown as ‘locked’ when viewed via the in-game notebook. Players would previously need to save/load or restart the mission to see accurate challenges displayed during the mission, even though completion status was correctly being tracked.

Legacy Lighting Pass

We’ve adjusted and tweaked various lighting issues across locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2. Only the ICA Facility and New York have not had any changes made related to lighting.

Our focus was to tweak extremely bright reflections or glows, transitioning between dark and bright areas, navigating/seeing textures in dark areas and to ensure that screenspace reflections look as expected with these changes.

Legacy Load Errors

We’ve made changes to resolve an issue that would prevent players from saving/loading when using items from HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2. Basically, the one with the “Load Failed” error message that asked you to check that you had access to specific content.

NPCs Ignore Toilets

Toilets are now more appealing to anyone affected by emetic poison. In other words, we’ve resolved an issue where NPCs would prefer to use a rubbish bin / trash can rather than the toilet to throw up. Now, they will use the more logical choice, more often.

Leaderboard Percentiles

We’ve fully implemented a new feature to the Detailed Score Screen to give an at-a-glance look at how your score compares to the selected leaderboard. It’s also possible to see where the majority of players rank for each mission.

MiniMap Overlay

We’ve resolved a minor visual issue where icons near the minimap and prompts could overlap when viewing the inventory.

Sieker 1 Out

We’ve changed the properties of the Sieker 1 Emetic Gun to fix an issue where it could not be selected in Offline Mode.

Taunton Sieker

We’ve resolved an issue that would cause the inventory images of the Sieker 1 and Taunton Dart Gun to be swapped, depending on what was unlocked and in what order.

Identical Explosives

We’ve tweaked the inventory images for the ICA Explosive Images so that they better reflect the in-game versions.

PS5 Game Help

We’ve resolved an issue where placeholder text was showing for some steps of the PS5 Game Help. It had nothing to do with our pet cat.

Caught Bald-Headed

Agent 47’s bald head will no longer poke out the top of the Arkian Tuxedo suit.

Featured Contract Rewards

We’ve tidied up how the Featured Contracts rewards challenges are being tracked to fix a few issues. Some context: Our intention at launch was for players to complete unique Featured Contracts to earn the different milestone rewards (10, 20, 30, 40, etc). However, it was possible to reach these milestones by repeating the same contract. After reverting back to the intended structure, it caused a few irregularities on the challenge progress depending on the extent of players’ progress.

Here’s what will happen with the release of the 3.30 patch:

– Players who have reached the specified milestones when 3.30 is released will earn the related unlocks. (Example: If you currently have 32/30 contracts completed and no way to earn the unlock, 3.30 will grant you that unlock and mark the challenge as completed.)

– All uncompleted Featured Contract Reward challenges will accurately display the number of unique Featured Contracts that have been completed. (Example: If you played the same contract 29/30 times at launch, 3.30 will adjust that challenge progress to 1/30.)

The idea here is that we want to keep the intended structure of these challenges going forward, but without punishing players who played by the ‘rules’ at launch.

Featured Contract Counter

We’ve resolved an issue that could prevent the first completed Featured Contract from being registered on the “Featured Contracts – Track” counters, which could lead to irregularities in the progression.

FC Disconnect

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause players to disconnect when completing a Featured Contract. The contract completion was properly registered in the Featured Contracts Track challenges, but any unlocks that should have been awarded were not granted.

Queued Cues

We’ve made some changes to ensure that the proper audio cues play when unlocking new items through mastery unlocks or when new complications for Escalations are introduced.

Already Registered

We’ve updated the error message players receive when trying to log in to their IOI Account and are told that they are ‘already registered’ but unable to log in. Players are now told that they need to visit the IOI Account website and log in using their preferred platform. (This was mostly occurring for PC players who had previously signed up for an IOI Account but are playing HITMAN 3 on Epic for the first time.)

A Brief Moment

We’ve resolved an issue that could cause in-game dialogue to continue after entering the inventory wheel and then choosing an item to store in a briefcase. It’s intended that the entire game is paused when players are in all inventory menus.

Challenge Filter

We’ve added a new option to the Challenge menus that will make it easier to filter the challenges depending on what you want to see.

Colourblind Guards

We’ve adjusted the guard dialogue lines that trigger when they’re hunting 47 to more accurately describe the suit he was wearing. In some cases, certain suits would trigger placeholder dialogue lines describing 47 in the Requiem suit.

Precision Aim

When playing on a controller, you can now press the L1/LB button to activate the ‘Marksman’ perk, which will improve your aim and slow down time. This has been implemented as part of a important change for Nintendo Switch players but will work for other controllers and platform too. The in-game UI and controller mapping will still show R2/RT as the default option for non-Switch players, but we’ve noted it here seeing as the option will be available.

Typo Thief

We’ve fixed a typo in the description of the Taunton Dart Gun. From Steal to Steel.

Tactical Placeholder

We’ve updated the description of the Tactical Turtleneck suit in the inventory to remove placeholder text.

Poison Pen

We’ve updated the Italian description for the Siringa Emetica a Forma di Penna ICA to better reflect that it is an emetic device, not lethal.

Stability Improvements

We’ve resolved issues that could cause the game to crash or be unstable.

Where It’s Due… 3.30

We’ve updated the credits to reflect work done since the last patch.

Location Changes: Dubai, UAE

7DS: Exiting Dubai

We’ve resolved an issue where the unique ‘exit music’ from The Greed Enumeration would trigger when exiting the Dubai location in content not associated with the DLC.

7DS: Voice of Greed

We’ve made a change so that dialogue from the The Greed Enumeration now stops playing when players skip the end cutscene.

The Sound of Carpet

We’ve resolved an issue that could prevent carpet sound effects from playing in Dubai. There was nothing wrong with the carpet itself, but 47 was not *quite* touching the carpet.

Location Changes: Dartmoor, England

Best Intensions

We’ve fixed a typo in the subtitles near the end of the “Means, Motive and Opportunity” Mission Story. We’re not going to tell you too much about it because spoilers.

Left In Suspense

We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 could get stuck when vaulting over walls in Dartmoor, especially near the Trophy Room.

Hang Down

We’ve fixed an issue where the phone in the Lawyer’s Office was always standing up.

My Room

We’ve fixed an issue where 47 can be spotted through a wall in Alexa’s bedroom.

Location Changes: Chongqing, China

A Very Observant Lady

We’ve reinforced some of the walls in the restaurant to prevent NPC’s from seeing 47 through specific walls.

Paper Town

We’ve resolved an issue where some buildings in the background of Chongqing appeared to be made of paper, or not connected to one another.

Wet Suit(s)

We’ve removed a layer of waterproof coating from the Raver Suit, Futo Suit, Freedom Phantom Suit and Lynch Suit so that they look wet when outdoors in the Chongqing rain. Same goes for 47’s head.

Apartment Stalkers

We’ve fixed a few tiny holes in the walls of the apartment staircase that allowed eagle-eyed NPC’s to see 47 performing illegal actions. They could probably see him perform legal actions too, but nobody reported that as a problem.

Inside Rain Out

We’ve tweaked a few things so that players no longer hear the ‘outside sounds’ of rain and traffic from certain places in the facility in Chongqing.

Location Changes: Mendoza, Argentina

Villa? On Top.

We’ve tweaked the drainpipes on the Villa Roof to make sure they’re visible from all angles.

Legal Rifles

Sniper Rifles are now considered to be ‘illegal’ when carried in any outfit in Mendoza, to be consistent with all other locations.

Location Changes: Carpathian Mountains, Romania

Improbable Proloff

We’ve tweaked some of the parameters of the Proloff Parable to allow players to earn the Silent Assassin rating on all three levels.

Sieger 300 Arctic

We’ve tweaked the inventory image of the Sieger 300 Arctic to better reflect the suppressor on the weapon.

Legacy Location Changes: HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2

Marrakesh: Zaydan’s Prisoner

We’ve put the bag back on the prisoner’s head.

Sapienza: Solo Personale Autorizzato

We’ve fixed a sign on the door to the cave tunnel that was only visible when the door was open.

Isle of Sgail: Washing Ton

We’ve updated the description for the “Ghost of Janus’ Past” challenge to have the correct spelling of ‘Sophia Washington’.

Virtual Reality (PS VR)

Font Eligibility

We’ve made tweaks to the font colours to make them easier to read, depending on the background colour.

Textures

We’ve fixed several issues that were causing missing textures, visual issues and other environment art issues when playing in PS VR.

[Source: IO Interactive, Youtube]