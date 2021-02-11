Hitman 3 Now Supports Game Help on PS5 Following Recent Update

IO Interactive has released an update specifically for the PS5 version of Hitman 3. The patch adds support for PS5’s Game Help on the console and removes outdated messaging about the PlayStation Vita.

Players who are working through any of the campaign missions, whether it’s a Hitman 3 mission or one imported from Hitman or Hitman 2, can now use Game Help to get hints on how to complete those missions. The hints include videos and step-by-step instructions and are available to PlayStation Plus members. The patch also removed “outdated messaging” that mentioned the PS Vita. This message had been appearing when the DualSense 5 controller was disconnected.

The patch has absolutely nothing to do with the game’s main monthly update that’s due to arrive on February 23. Details on that update have not yet been revealed, although we do know it will “make sure you’re prepared for what’s still to come”. There’s also a full month of new content arriving, including Escalations, Featured Contracts, and the first Elusive Target. The five Featured Contracts from Minimax arrived today and they have fun with bananas in Dubai. The Baskerville Barney Escalation is also available, tasking players with dispatching all of the Carlisle family through accidents at their Dartmoor manor. All of the DLC will “reimagine existing locations” and there are currently no plans to add new maps to the game.

Hitman 3 released to critical acclaim on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. After self-publishing the title and keeping marketing and PR close to the development team, IO Interactive managed to recoup the game’s development costs after just seven days. The game unsurprisingly made its debut at the top of the UK sales charts, and took second place in the top PS5 downloads from the PlayStation Store in January. Looking to build on this momentum, IO will be supporting the game for the considerable future.

[Source: IO Interactive]