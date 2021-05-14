Insomniac Games released Xbox console-exclusive Sunset Overdrive long before it became a part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping the IP isn’t shelved for good. The good news is, Insomniac has said that it has a “never say never” approach to its IPs. The bad news is, there’s nothing set in stone at present.

“I mean, never say never is my approach,” creative director Marcus Smith told GQ when asked if there was any life left in the IP. “Obviously, we’re part of Sony now, but we own the IP and so there’s nothing really stopping us other than we have a lot of really exciting things in our future.”

When directly asked if Insomniac would like to make a sequel to Sunset Overdrive, Smith said he personally would.

“I think there are a lot of stories that can be told in that universe and I would love to return to it,” he added. “I had a lot of fun making that game.”

Ever since Sony acquired Insomniac along with its IPs, rumors have been swirling about Sunset Overdrive‘s PlayStation release. Recently, the game’s trademark application was updated to add SIE as its owner, giving birth to speculations that a PlayStation port is likely on its way. However, neither Insomniac nor Sony have confirmed or denied the reports, and a trademark update doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. For now, Sunset Overdrive remains an Xbox console-exclusive. One can only hope for a PlayStation release.

[Source: GQ]