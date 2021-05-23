Housemarque has said that despite its history and love for arcade games, it no longer wants to be recognized simply as the “Resogun studio,” and wants to make “bigger” experiences going forward.

Speaking to GameReactor, marketing director Mikael Haveri said that Housemarque wants to build upon the experience it gained from Returnal. Although nothing is set in stone, the developer is already thinking about the future and the direction it wants to take.

Haveri said:

We’ve been working on two projects previously, and now with Returnal we have of course only one project. It’s hard to say if we will continue with one or two projects in the future, but the idea of us now being able to establish ourselves with Returnal will be defining the future type of titles we want to make. The idea is that we now want to show we’re not just a Resogun studio. We can do all kinds of things, and from our studio’s perspective that means that we want to go for these bigger types of experiences. Now, we still love arcade. We still love smaller games as well. Who knows? Maybe 26 years in the future we’ll do more of that as well. But that really depends on how successful we are able to build ourselves with the types of experiences that Returnal now is representing.

Returnal released on April 30th exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The game was well-received by fans and critics alike, and currently holds a metascore of 86 percent on Metacritic.

[Source: GameReactor]