Report: Microsoft Wants Every Screen To Be an Xbox

Microsoft will officially address today the ongoing rumors of Xbox games releasing on PlayStation, but a leaked internal meeting sheds light on how the company envisions its gaming division’s future. According to a new report by Inverse, Microsoft wants to become the top cross-platform gaming company.

Xbox games on PlayStation are all but confirmed

Inverse has heard from its sources within Microsoft that Xbox president Sarah Bond told employees that “every screen is an Xbox,” highlighting the company’s ambitions to become an industry leader. To illustrate her point, Bond showed hit Pokemon-inspired game Palworld running on multiple devices including tablets and handhelds — further adding fuel to speculations that Microsoft has plans to release a handheld Xbox device. Speaking of devices, Microsoft has reportedly told employees that it’s not exiting the hardware business.

That Xbox games will land on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms is all but confirmed at this point. A number of high-profile outlets and respected journalists have corroborated the ongoing rumors, and even the Sea of Thieves’ official Twitter account was teasing a multiplatform release yesterday.

The question now is which games Microsoft plans to release on other platforms beyond Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves. Hopefully, we’ll find out later today.