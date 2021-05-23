Ubisoft has confirmed that the recently-announced 60 frames-per-second performance mode for Watch Dogs Legion‘s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will drop on June 1st alongside free operative Helen.

The updated roadmap further confirms a new free reward track, tactical op, and cross-gen play for June. There will also be a surprise content drop during the month, which Ubisoft is keeping under wraps for now.

In early July, players will get Aiden Pearce and Wrench as new playable heroes, and a new story expansion called Bloodline. August will mark the release of PvP Invasion, PvP Extraction, Assassin’s Creed crossover (playable hero Darcy, new missions, and world event), Resistance Mode single player, game improvements, and another new free reward track.

Over on its website, Ubisoft wrote:

Our next big patch for all platforms will be TU 4.5, which we’re aiming to deploy on June 1st. While we initially planned to release it in late May, we want to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible. This extra time will also allow us to fix bugs found in TU 4.0, as well as add some more Quality of Life improvements. We’re happy to let you know that 60 FPS, or ‘performance mode,’ is coming to consoles with TU 4.5. We’re also adding the ability for you to play with friends on the same console family; Xbox One players with Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 players with PlayStation 5. With this approach we have decided to move both Invasion and Extraction PVP modes to our August update. We want to invest more time into solid public & private matchmaking, as it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience.

We’ll update our readers when detailed patch notes are released.

[Source: Ubisoft]