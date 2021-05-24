The Microsoft Store has ended up leaking yet another title. This time, it’s Dying Light: Platinum Edition, which is listed for release on Thursday, May 27th. Since Techland hasn’t officially announced the game, we can’t confirm platforms yet, but the listing reveals that it contains all four major DLCs and 17 skin bundles.

An official overview is as follows:

Enjoy Dying Light in its richest form. Containing all four major DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, the Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed open world zombie survival game. Containing four DLCs and seventeen skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Drive across Harran, as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Features:

– Dying Light – the full award-winning game.

– Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive.

– Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story.

– Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones.

– Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits.

– Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack.

– Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting.

– A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle

Harran Ranger Bundle

Gun Psycho Bundle

Volatile Hunter Bundle

White Death Bundle

Vintage Gunslinger Bundle

Rais Elite Bundle

Godfather Bundle

Harran Inmate Bundle

Retrowave Bundle

SHU Warrior Bundle

Volkan Combat Armor Bundle

Classified Operation Bundle

Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle

Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Microsoft via ResetEra]